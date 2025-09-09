Following the release of Star Wars Outlaws on the Switch 2 last week, Ubisoft has now rolled out its first title update on this platform.

This update has range of fixes including "clearer visuals when moving quickly through the world or using binoculars", and UI updates and performance improvements. Here's the full rundown from the official Star Wars Outlaws game page:

Star Wars Outlaws - Nintendo Switch 2 Title Update 1 (9th September 2025)

PATCH DETAILS:

Nintendo Switch 2: 8959917.TU1

FULL PATCH NOTES:

General Gameplay

Fixed several issues where NPCs would not spawn, e.g. when chasing Kay during the 'Crashed' quest on Toshara

Reduced likelihood of Kay being stuck when traversing the environment

Improved hiding and detection when in tall grass on Akiva

Various stability improvements and other minor fixes

Graphics

Improvements made to visual quality when moving quickly through the world or using binoculars, with less "pop in"

Reduced flickering with smoke and lighting

Improved shadows at the edge of the screen when moving in cities and stations

Improved quality of leaves, cloth and other things that let light through

Various other small visual fixes and improvements

Camera

Fixed camera movement when traversing certain objects in certain ways with Kay

UI

Fixed controller image types and directional button prompts when switching between Joy-Con and Pro Controller

Fixed the gadget inventory HUD not resizing when using the handheld preset custom scaling settings

Wild Card Story Pack

Fixed an issue where NPCs would not be highlighted when using Nix to plant a card

A Pirate's Fortune Story Pack

Mynocks are now visible when attached to your ship

Ubisoft has also announced it's bring a demo to the Switch 2 "later this year". You can find out more about this game in our review here on Nintendo Life: