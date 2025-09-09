Following the release of Star Wars Outlaws on the Switch 2 last week, Ubisoft has now rolled out its first title update on this platform.
This update has range of fixes including "clearer visuals when moving quickly through the world or using binoculars", and UI updates and performance improvements. Here's the full rundown from the official Star Wars Outlaws game page:
Star Wars Outlaws - Nintendo Switch 2 Title Update 1 (9th September 2025)
PATCH DETAILS:
- Nintendo Switch 2: 8959917.TU1
FULL PATCH NOTES:
General Gameplay
- Fixed several issues where NPCs would not spawn, e.g. when chasing Kay during the 'Crashed' quest on Toshara
- Reduced likelihood of Kay being stuck when traversing the environment
- Improved hiding and detection when in tall grass on Akiva
- Various stability improvements and other minor fixes
Graphics
- Improvements made to visual quality when moving quickly through the world or using binoculars, with less "pop in"
- Reduced flickering with smoke and lighting
- Improved shadows at the edge of the screen when moving in cities and stations
- Improved quality of leaves, cloth and other things that let light through
- Various other small visual fixes and improvements
Camera
- Fixed camera movement when traversing certain objects in certain ways with Kay
UI
- Fixed controller image types and directional button prompts when switching between Joy-Con and Pro Controller
- Fixed the gadget inventory HUD not resizing when using the handheld preset custom scaling settings
Wild Card Story Pack
- Fixed an issue where NPCs would not be highlighted when using Nix to plant a card
A Pirate's Fortune Story Pack
- Mynocks are now visible when attached to your ship
Ubisoft has also announced it's bring a demo to the Switch 2 "later this year". You can find out more about this game in our review here on Nintendo Life: