Nintendo is releasing its Switch 2 Edition of Animal Crossing: New Horizons early next year, and it includes new Switch 2 enhancements. However, one thing that hasn't been mentioned is the paid DLC Happy Home Paradise, which was originally released for the Switch version in 2021.

If you are wondering about this, according to the official physical box art for the Switch 2 release, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition simply includes the original game and the upgrade pack:

"Includes the Nintendo Switch game and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition upgrade pack. Upgrade pack also available separately."

Based on this description, what you're getting here with the paid Switch 2 upgrade is the base game and the Switch 2 upgrade pack – including new content, features and enhancements. And if you already own the original Switch version of New Horizons, you can get the Switch 2 upgrade as a standalone purchase digitally.

So, it seems, if you want to play the Happy Home Paradise DLC (and don't already own it), you'll apparently still be required to fork out $24.99 (or your regional equivalent), or you can access it with an active Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

If you've kept tabs on Nintendo's previous Switch 2 Editions, such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll likely already be aware the DLC also wasn't included, and remained "a separate purchase". The box art had the same description as the one above as well.

As some Animal Crossing experts have noted, the 3.0 update launching alongside the Switch 2 Edition of New Horizons also appears to have some overlap with the existing Happy Home Paradise DLC. We even acknowledged this in our own guide here on Nintendo Life.