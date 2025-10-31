Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a Switch 2 Edition next January, and alongside this, Nintendo will be releasing the next major update for the game, bumping it up to Version 3.0.0.

Now that everyone has had time to absorb all of the news, it's got us wondering what you're most excited for – is it the Switch 2 upgrade in general, or are you excited about a particular update that's on the way to your island? So, tell us, by voting in our poll and leaving a comment below.

And if you haven't been able to catch Nintendo's video announcement about all of this new content just yet, here's some of our existing coverage, including details about the Switch 2 upgrade due out on 15th January 2026.