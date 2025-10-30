Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has just revealed that it's getting an absolutely huge update on 15th January 2026 alongside a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. It's stuffed full of new features, characters, and an entire hotel. But maybe the biggest update comes in the form of some brand new collaborations.

First up, after several successful sets of Animal Crossing Lego Sets, Lego is actually coming to the game itself. You'll be able to buy a whole suite of Lego-themed furniture and clothes via Nook Shopping, meaning you'll be able to live your brick life fantasy on your island.

You better save those Bells up, then. We're already eyeing up that arcade game as our first purchase. No, we don't need a sofa, this is way more important...

Next, we have a Legend of Zelda collab which will net you some gorgeous themed furniture and clothes if you have compatible Zelda amiibo.

There's lots of Breath of the Wild-themed stuff like a Guardian (it's inactive, don't worry) and a Zonai Device, but you can spy Majora's Mask, the Master Sword, Tri (from Echoes of Wisdom) and wallpaper and flooring themed after the forest where the Master Sword resides.

Similarly, Splatoon amiibo will also unlock some extremely colourful furniture (note: Big Man Sofa) and clothing. It looks like these are buyable via Nook Shopping once you've scanned the amiibo in.

And, two more amiibo bonuses. Scanning in Zelda amiibo will unlock Mineru and Tulin as villagers, while Splatoon amiibo will allow you to get Cece and Viché. And they look adorable.

Goodness. That's a lot, and it's not even the bulk of 3.0! There's a whole range of stuff being added to the game next January, with playable retro games consoles making their grand return (kind of!) alongside tons of quality of life updates.

And, don't forget, update 3.0 is free.

Are you looking forward to these collaborations in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Let us know in the comments.