PopCap's highly addictive tower defence series Plants vs. Zombies is making a return on the Switch and Switch 2 later this month.
Before you return to the garden in Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted, there's a new gameplay trailer you might want to check out. It showcases the Switch 2 GameShare feature, which allows you and a friend to enjoy Local Co-Op or PvP together.
As mentioned in the fine print in the trailer, the Switch 2 system must initiate the GameShare session. And users who receive software via GameShare can only play this software during the session it was shared.
Here's a bit more about what you can expect from the 'Replanted' version of the original Plants vs. Zombies:
"The cult classic, Plants vs. Zombies, returns in glorious HD! After years in Crazy Dave’s attic, the original battle between Plants and Zombies is back—bigger, brighter and crazier than ever before. Revisit the epic backyard standoffs you remember, but this time with new levels, fresh twists, and 15 years of never-before-seen franchise history at your fingertips. Relive the glory days of Peashooters, Sunflowers, and brain-hungry chaos. Rejoin the ultimate garden defense and experience the backyard brawl that started a phenomenon—now back for a new era!"