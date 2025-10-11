Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

PopCap's highly addictive tower defence series Plants vs. Zombies is making a return on the Switch and Switch 2 later this month.

Before you return to the garden in Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted, there's a new gameplay trailer you might want to check out. It showcases the Switch 2 GameShare feature, which allows you and a friend to enjoy Local Co-Op or PvP together.

As mentioned in the fine print in the trailer, the Switch 2 system must initiate the GameShare session. And users who receive software via GameShare can only play this software during the session it was shared.

Here's a bit more about what you can expect from the 'Replanted' version of the original Plants vs. Zombies: