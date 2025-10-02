Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

2025 has been an absolutely stacked year for video games — Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Clair Obscur, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Split Fiction are just a few games that have picked up over a 90 average on OpenCritic. But until Hades II arrived, there was a game that stood head and shoulders above the rest, and you might not have even heard of it.

Shujinkou launched on PC via Steam and PS5 earlier this year and the Switch version is out today (2nd October) on the eShop for £26.99 / $29.99 (or your regional equivalent). The port was actually announced about a month ago, but given the craziness of September, it completely slipped by us!

Developed by Rice Games, a studio founded by Julian Rice, Shujinkou is a dungeon-crawling RPG where you can also learn how to speak and write Japanese. Anyone with decent knowledge of Japanese might spot that the very game's title translates to 'Protagonist' and that the three main characters are all named Shu, Jin, and Kou.

But teaching you Japanese isn't the primary focus — while it is a part of the game, it's actually entirely optional, and Julian Rice has said in interviews that "It is not a Japanese language learning tool". This is first and foremost a video game inspired by Etrian Odyssey.

If you're interested in the RPG side of things, then this rundown from the eShop should help:

Learning Japanese is entirely optional. For those more interested in the adventure, Shujinkou delivers a rich role-playing experience: • Explore challenging labyrinths and solve puzzles from a first-person perspective.

• Engage in strategic turn-based battles that evolve over time.

• Switch to “English-Only” mode at any time to focus solely on the gameplay experience.

• Master hundreds of Arawasu skills and uncover powerful items.

• Forge dozens of distinct weapons and armor, each with unique flavor text.

• Fish for a wide variety of marine creatures at various scenic spots.

• Complete 100 side quests that explore and expand upon the many inhabitants of Genya.

• Play six minigames hosted by members of the Fuu Lobby.

• Revisit your journey through the Art Gallery and Jukebox. Having been in development for over six years, what truly sets Shujinkou apart is its additional, seamless integration of Japanese language learning. Whether you’re only here for the adventure or here to finally learn Japanese through a real video game, the ability to learn a challenging, real-world skill makes Shujinkou stand out in the already-crowded genre of amazing role-playing games.

The game is currently at a 94 on OpenCritic after 9 reviews, and a 90 on Metacritic after 6 reviews. That's not many, but it is notable, as many of those reviews are pretty glowing.

"Shujinkou is a phenomenal game, easily making its way to the ranks of my favorite JRPGs,' says Noisy Pixel in its review. Digitally Downloaded was equally full of praise, saying "It’s an inspired, intelligent idea and I hope people give it a chance despite being as indie as they come." And, similarly, RPGFan calls the game "one of the most ambitious indie games I’ve ever played."

Obviously that's just a handful of opinions (there are a few lower-scores there) and over on Steam, it's only garnered 14 reviews. But the fusion of mechanics alone has us interested. Shujinkou, we have our eyes on you.

Have you played Shujinkou? Will you be grabbing this on Switch today? Let us know in the comments.