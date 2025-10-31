A year after filing a lawsuit against streamer 'EveryGameGuru' (real name Jesse Keighin) who "repeatedly streamed pirated and emulated" Switch games and bragged about it on social media, Nintendo has finally secured a final settlement, via TorrentFreak.

A Colorado Federal court has ordered (as per the Final Judgment) that Keighin must pay Nintendo of America $17,500 in damages. This verdict follows on from an additional motion was filed in April 2025 after Keighin repeatedly evaded responding.

Magistrate Judge Scott T. Varholak's recommendation states that Keighin streamed gameplay footage "before the games were released to the public" on "at least fifty occasions", with Mario & Luigi: Brothership being the most recent example.

Other games include The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Pikmin 4, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

However, the court has refused to issue a permanent injunction on the streamer to destroy "all circumvention devices" as it is "unclear what purpose those would serve or what devices would be covered by this provision" as most of them are freely available on the internet.

Similarly, an injunction against third parties has also been denied on the basis that "Plaintiff’s Complaint does not allege that Defendant is working in concert with any third party".

In terms of the streaming, the recommendation highlights numerous times where Keighin publicly acknowledges his actions, including sharing links to emulation software on social media and even directly emailing Nintendo to say that he "will actively help people find newer and updated copies".

Keighin has also made other public posts taunting Nintendo, such as "You might run a corporation. I run the streets". We won't share most of those here, though, as many of the posts use strong and derogatory language.

The court has ordered the Keighin to pay $17,500 — $10,000 for streaming Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, and $500 for 15 violations including distribution of links to emulators, cryptographic keys, and circumventing technological measures to play the unreleased games.

Nintendo has until 13th November 2025 to submit a Status Report to the court laying out its next steps.