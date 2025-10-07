Update [ ]:

Nintendo has dropped a updated version on Nintendo Today! of yesterday's short film, 'Close To You', with a few significant differences of the plant-like kind.

Yep, as many suspected, Close To You is related to Pikmin, and today's version of the video features tons of them. There's also a lot more music to accompany the short, too.

So, no magic dummy, no Mario Movie promo. It's all Pikmin. is this a new game? An animated series? We still have no idea, but hey, it's good to see the little plants!

You can still watch the old version below, but we'll have the new one up top ASAP!

Original Story: Nintendo has released a surprise new short film called 'Close To You' and it's... not what we expected from the House of Mario.

Initially shared on the Nintendo Today! app before cropping up on YouTube and socials, the short follows a baby that learns to take its first steps via the magic of a sentient dummy (or pacifier, if you'd rather).

It feels very Toy Story, and the animation style has big Pixar energy to boot, but the strangest part of it all is how it feels very... un-Nintendo. There's no Mario to seen, the baby doesn't stumble past some Joy-Con at any point, there's not even a Pikmin cameo.

Or is there? It feels to us like there's something missing in this short. Don't you get the impression that we should be seeing something carrying the dummy or pushing the blocks? Do we spy something moving under the bed in the background around 1:38? Doesn't the music sound a little too Pikmin-coded?

The whole thing has a whiff of an invisible Pikmin scheme to us, but hey, that's just a theory. Whether this turns out to be something bigger, well, we're just going to have to wait and see.