Nintendo yesterday surprised everyone with a new animated short called 'Close To You', and it's already led to all sorts of theories online.

We know Nintendo is currently in the process of expanding beyond video games with theme parks and movies. It's also got its video production company 'Nintendo Pictures' and recently launched a product line in Japan for younger audiences, made up of rattles and building blocks with amiibo functionality.

Then there's perhaps the most common claim that this new video is tied to Pikmin. If you watch the video, it appears there's something invisible moving all the objects in the scene, and Nintendo enthusiasts online have seemingly matched up the music in this trailer with the game series.

We've even got past quotes from Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto telling us how Pikmin are "all over our world" and "invisible to the naked eye". So, what do you think? Is this something to do with Pikmin, or do you think it's something completely different? Vote in our poll and let us know in the comments.