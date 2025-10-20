Nintendo Today! has scored a tiny update, pushing the app up to ver. 2.0.10 with the addition of a brand new share button.

Yep, a share button. It's hardly the most groundbreaking fresh feature, but considering how the company previously removed the ability to take in-app screenshots or nab screen recordings, it's a welcome one.

You'll find the new share button in the bottom right corner of any news item in the app. Giving it a tap will bring up your phone's usual share screen, giving you the chance to spread the news directly to another app via a link.

We should also point out that the person you're sharing the news with will also need to have Nintendo Today! downloaded to see the content, which feels... about right for this app, honestly.

As you might expect, the patch notes are pretty short for this one, but here they are, nonetheless:

Nintendo Today Ver. 2.0.10 (20th Oct 2025)

Share news

You can tap the Share Button within Nintendo Today! news content to share it.

Nintendo continues to roll out both major and minor announcements via the Nintendo Today! app. Most of the time, it's a piece of key art or a closer look at a Kirby Air Riders vehicle, but then sometimes we'll be surprised with the announcement of a new game like Splatoon Raiders or an exclusive peek at a short film. Hey, maybe this share button will come in handy after all!