The fan favourite Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door made its grand return last May, and in an update to the Nintendo Music app this week, Nintendo has now added the game's soundtrack.
This includes not only the Switch version of the soundtrack but also the original GameCube album. To listen to these tracks, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership and access to either an Android or iOS device.
Nintendo also mentions how next week there'll be no new tracks added to the service. Notably, there's a national holiday in Japan next week.
If you haven't tried out Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on the Switch just yet, be sure to check out our review. Here's a sample:
"For 20 years, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door has been held as the best Mario RPG of all time, and the Switch remake proves it has earned that title. This is a fantastic RPG adventure, whether you’re a Mario fan or not, with some best-in-class combat, brilliant writing, and a few little creases ironed out to make this the definitive way to play Thousand-Year Door."