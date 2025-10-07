The fan favourite Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door made its grand return last May, and in an update to the Nintendo Music app this week, Nintendo has now added the game's soundtrack.

This includes not only the Switch version of the soundtrack but also the original GameCube album. To listen to these tracks, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership and access to either an Android or iOS device.

Nintendo also mentions how next week there'll be no new tracks added to the service. Notably, there's a national holiday in Japan next week.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k





Nintendo Switch OST (275 tracks)

GameCube OST (111 tracks)



no new music on Nintendo Music next week Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door OSTs added to Nintendo MusicNintendo Switch OST (275 tracks) https://t.co/MngjXHw01I GameCube OST (111 tracks) https://t.co/TZA8Zv6NEt no new music on Nintendo Music next week pic.twitter.com/nBEB4fYmIp October 7, 2025

If you haven't tried out Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door on the Switch just yet, be sure to check out our review. Here's a sample: