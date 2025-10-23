Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

Yes, Nightdive Studios is bringing yet another game to the Switch later this year — and Switch 2 as well. This time around, the developer has revealed that it's porting its acclaimed 2023 System Shock remake to both consoles in 2025 with the full game on the cartridge.

The news dropped during the Indie Horror Showcase, and it makes for a rather nice surprise, especially as System Shock 2 only just launched earlier this year.

The Switch 2 version of the game, which is a remake of one of the most-influential first-person RPG shooters of all time, will support mouse controls, and come with 1080p and 60fps out of the box. Both Switch 1 and 2 releases will also be fully playable with gyro.

Nightdive Studios have remained extremely faithful to the 1994 original, instead focusing on updated controls, updated interfaces, and updated music and sounds. But really, we're all here to face off against one of gaming's greatest villains in SHODAN, right?

Many absolutely loved the remake back when it launched on PC in 2023, with a console port following the year after. Over on Push Square, however, they were a little more critical, citing that the game was "showing its age" a little. So be prepared for a bit of a blast from the past there!

Are you excited to check out System Shock on Switch 2? Or will you be grabbing it for the older console? Dive into the comments and let us know.