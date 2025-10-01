Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is out this week, and in case you missed it, it comes with all sorts of enhancements. Apart from the resolution boost on the Switch 2, the game also supports the system's Joy-Con 2 mouse mode feature, which is a welcome bonus.

Before you jump in and try this out, there's one thing you might want to know. This mode can only be accessed in the 'Co-Star Mode' with a second player. Here's the full rundown about this from our Nintendo Life review:

"Co-Star Mode’ makes a welcome return for those who wish to bring a friend on board to help gather Star Bits or defeat enemies. Player Two waggles their Joy-Con about to move the onscreen cursor, but if you’re on Switch 2, you can also use the console’s mouse functionality, and it works wonderfully. Chances are you’ll play both games solo, but it’s a nice little extra regardless."

So, if you were hoping to experience mouse mode on a single-player run, it seems you're out of luck. You'll need to call on a friend, family member, or someone else if you want to properly test it out. Once again, this control mode in these new versions is only accessible to Switch 2 users.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 will be made available on 2nd October, with fans also able to purchase each game separately from the Switch eShop.