In case you missed it, Nintendo shadow-dropped the new mobile game Fire Emblem Shadows in September. If you haven't given this free-to-play title a go just yet, now might be the time to take a look.

A new story "and more" has been added in a free update. Book 2 - Wolf Brother adds episodes 1-4. You can unlock the chapters by collecting Story Fragments earned as battle rewards. You'll also need to complete Book 1 before you can dive into this new content featuring the character Joachim.

"Unsettling footsteps approach a small, impoverished village quietly tucked away deep in the mountains…A kind boy from a cold village in the northern mountains who rarely seeks conflict. He's a descendant of wolves from the bloodline of Fenris. You can unlock him by battling and collecting Book 2 Story Fragments."

Along with this, there's also a new labyrinth map, and new weapons and skills have been added as treasure rewards.

"The feature rewards this time are Soul items for Lyn: Plain Wind. Collect 12 of these to recruit Lyn as one of your disciples."

Additionally, the current Season Pass will end on 27th October. You can find out more about this in our previous story. And if you want to know more about this strategy and social deduction title, check out our full review here on Nintendo Life: