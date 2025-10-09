Bloober Team has announced that it is releasing a new version of Layers of Fear on the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year.

Dubbed Layers of Fear: Final Masterpiece Edition, the game was announced as part of the company's latest financial report, in which it describes the release as "a complete edition of the iconic Layers of Fear series".

With this in mind, it's not completely clear what this actually is. Bloober launched the original Layers of Fear in 2016 and followed up with a sequel in 2019. The original was re-released on the Switch in 2018 as Layers of Fear: Legacy, and Bloober then created a remake/sequel in 2023 that was also called Layers of Fear. Yeah, not confusing at all.

Our assumption is that the Final Masterpiece Edition will be an enhanced port of the latest Layers of Fear, and not another re-release of the original 2016 game. This means it'll take full advantage of Unreal Engine 5 on the Switch 2 while combining stories from the first two titles.

We're certain Bloober will be sharing more details soon either way, so we'll be sure to update you as soon as we hear more.

In addition, it's also been confirmed that the isometric title I Hate This Place has been delayed into the new year and will now launch on 29th January 2026.