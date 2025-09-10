In case you happened to miss it, Cronos: The New Dawn is out now on the Switch 2, and it's really rather good.

Despite leaning heavily on tried-and-tested survival horror tropes, Bloober Team's latest delivers a fascinating story involving time travel, big helmets, and gross, gooey creatures that have the ability to merge with dead bodies. Gross. If you're a genre fan or you simply enjoy well-told stories, this one might be for you.

To highlight its support for the Switch 2, Bloober Team has concocted an awesome new live-action trailer that showcases the game's two timelines while demonstrating multiple methods of control, including the Switch 2's mouse mode. You can watch it first right here on Nintendo Life.

Cronos: The New Dawn is the latest new IP from Bloober, with the team recently garnering critical acclaim for its work on the Silent Hill 2 remake on PS5. It's been confirmed that a remake of the original Silent Hill is also in the works, but we sincerely hope that Bloober is keen to expand the world of Cronos in the future too.