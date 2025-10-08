Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Trinket Studios (Battle Chef Brigade) and Outersloth revealed their brand new and rather tasty-looking card-battler, Battle Suit Aces, a little while back, and it's out right this very moment on the Nintendo Switch Entertainment System.

Now, if you're feeling in any way like this particular writer, you may have just thought, 'No, no more card-battling games - I reckon I'm all good for now, folks.' But judging from what we've seen of this one, it may well be worth your time, especially if you're into Persona-styled storylines threaded throughout battles that feature things like massive robots and gigantic monsters. Y'know, all the best things.

We've already seen in the past how a good story can bring a card game to life in all-new ways, thanks to the likes of Inscryption and Slay the Spire, and, with the press release describing a "heartfelt hunt for alien superweapons", Battle Suit Aces has certainly got our attention.

Here are some more story details from the folks over at Trinket:

Embark on a heartfelt journey through the stars on the USS Zephyr, joining Captain Heathcliff and his ragtag crew as they search the galaxy for fabled Relic Suits. Sojourn through monster-infested galactic wilds, leading your crew through danger, tragedy, and comedic sci-fi shenanigans.

Battle Suit Aces is currently available on the eShop at a launch discount price of £19.88/$22.49 (or whatever that is where you are).

