Well, we didn't have to wait long for that! The acclaimed brick-breaking roguelite mashup BALL x PIT will be getting a Switch 2 version on 28th October 2025.

For those of you who couldn't wait and grabbed it on the Switch 1 — like, uh, a lot of us here at NL Towers — then the Switch 2 version will be available for free!

Kenny Sun and Devolver Digital's chaotic ball-bashing, town-building blend has already sold more than 400,000 copies across all platforms, and we're sure more will flock to the pit with this new upgrade.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k





Free update for Nintendo Switch owners! 🏐SWITCH 2 x OCTOBER 28🏐Free update for Nintendo Switch owners! pic.twitter.com/nMHkQsPqgh October 24, 2025

Expect smoother visuals and graphics, but outside of that, we don't know what the Switch 2 edition will entail. We don't have to wait long at least.

If you haven't jumped into the pit just yet, then have a read of our review of the Switch 1 version, which we scored a 9/10.

Have you been waiting for Ball X Pit to land on Switch 2? Or are you already entranced? Let us know in the comments!