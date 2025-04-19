Update #2 [ ]: After a rating in April, and comments from Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot about "some new versions" of Assassin's Creed: Shadows in July, a physical Switch 2 Game-Key Card listing has now been spotted on a French retailer website. Here's a look at the box art:

Ubisoft hasn't officially announced Assassin's Creed: Shadows is coming to the Switch 2 at this stage, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

Update #1 [ ]: Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has apparently hinted at Assassin's Creed: Shadows for the Switch 2 in the company's latest quarterly earnings call.

As highlighted by IGN, in a conversation with an investor regarding this title, Guillemot mentioned how there will be "some new versions" of this title "that will come on other machines".

Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet appeared to support this, noting how there will be another game "launched on the Switch 2" (seemingly within the current fiscal year) and this will be "beyond the announced releases" (Star Wars Outlaws).

Original Story: [Sat 19th Apr, 2025 14:45 BST]

Ubisoft was already rumoured to be bringing multiple titles to the Switch 2, so what else might we see beyond Star Wars Outlaws?

According to a new listing on PEGI's website, Assassin's Creed Shadows is on the way to Nintendo's hybrid successor. You can see this on the home page of the site, but when you click through to the rating, there's no mention of a Nintendo version (at least yet).

This new entry in Ubisoft's long-running series was released on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms in March 2025 and received a 'PEGI 18' rating for violence and in-game purchases. Here's the official description of PEGI's rating:

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Advice for consumers This game has received a PEGI 18 which restricts availability to ADULTS ONLY and is not suitable for persons under 18 years of age. This rating has been given because it features graphic violence, violence against vulnerable and defenceless characters, and motiveless killing of innocent characters. Brief outline of the game Action role-playing game, set in ancient feudal Japan, following two protagonists: Naoe, a young female shinobi, and an African samurai, Yasuke. Content specific issues This game contains depictions of graphic violence to human characters. It is possible to decapitate or dismember enemies, using bladed weapons. There are also examples of violence towards vulnerable and defenceless characters. Players may encounter hostage situations, where enemy groups line up bound civilians and execute them. Players are additionally able to kill multiple innocent civilians in towns and cities. Other issues This game offers players the opportunity to purchase in-game items, in the form of cosmetic bundles and a premium in-game currency called Helix Credits, which some parents or carers may want to be aware of. Parents, carers or other responsible adults should check to see what is being offered before making any purchase on behalf of a child. It should be noted that the game can still be played without the need to purchase such items. There are depictions of the Japanese form of ritualised suicide, seppuku, in which characters take their own lives using a blade. This occurs in the historical context of a game set in feudal Japan.

This latest development follows Ubisoft confirming Star Wars Outlaws will be arriving for the Switch 2 on 4th September 2025. A new trailer has also been revealed for this game's second "story pack" DLC.