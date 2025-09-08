Mario Kart World / Cronos
Happy Monday, folks! The latest UK boxed charts are here, and we've got a few newcomers to acknowledge, but first... Yes, Mario Kart World is back in the lead at number 1. Nintendo's grabbed a Golden Mushroom and stormed past the competition once again; let's see how long it lasts this time.

Cronos: The New Dawn makes a solid debut at number 4, just behind Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and EA Sports FC 25. That said, physical sales were mostly attributed to the PS5, which made up 83% of the platform split. PC managed 9%, and Switch 2 8%. Not a surprising outcome, to be honest, as the PS5 is a good home for horror, and the Game-Key Card format won't be doing Switch 2 sales any favours.

Elsewhere, Star Wars Outlaws returned to the top ten thanks to the new Switch 2 release, coming in at number 7. Physical sales on the console made up 75% of the platform split, with PS5 and Xbox making up the remaining 18% and 7% respectively.

Everybody's Golf Hot Shots saw a slightly more muted response, coming in at number 15. PS5 took the lead here too with 62% of the split, while Switch 2 managed 38%. Finally Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion really didn't make much of a splash, coming in at number 24. Switch 2 took the lead here with 72% of the split, with PS2 taking 24%, and Xbox 4%.

That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

2

 1 Mario Kart World

5

2

 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 40%, PS5 28%, PS4 19%, Xbox 14%

1

 3

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

NEW

 4
 Cronos: The New Dawn

PS5 83%, PC 9%, Switch 2 8%

6

 5
 Donkey Kong Bananza

NEW

 6
 Hell Is Us

-

 7
 Star Wars Outlaws

Switch 2 75%, PS5 18%, Xbox 7%

13

 8
 Minecraft

13

 9
 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3

 10
 Gears of War: Reloaded

22

 11
 Assassin's Creed Shadows

12

 12
 Sonic X Shadow Generations
 Switch 48%, PS5 27%, PS4 15%, Switch 2 7%

8

 13
 Madia: The Old Country

NEW

 14

NBA 2K26

 PS5 79%, Xbox 10%, Switch 2 5%, Switch 4%

NEW

 15
 Everybody's Golf Hot Shots
 PS5 62%, Switch 38%

17

 16
 Grand Theft Auto V

-

 17
 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

18

 18

Super Mario Party Jamboree

 Switch 72%, Switch 2 28%

20

 19
 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

24

 20
 Nintendo Switch Sports

7

 21
 Kirby and the Forgotten Land
 Switch 2 61%, Switch 39%

-

 22
 Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
 Switch 2 80%, PS5 18%, Xbox 2%, PC 0%

23

 23
 F1 25

NEW

 24
 Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
 Switch 2 72%, PS5 24%, Xbox 4%

4

 25
 Hogwart's Legacy
 PS5 28%, Switch 23%, Switch 2 18%, PS4 16%

26

 26

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

 Switch 35%, PS4 30%, PS5 29%, Xbox 5%

10

 27
 Tony Hawk's Pro Skate 3+4
 PS5 55%, Switch 22%, Switch 2 14%, Xbox 4%

28

 28

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

25

 29
 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

32

 30
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
 Switch 54%, Switch 2 46%

29

 31
 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

-

 32
 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

34

 33
 Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered

9

 34

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

 Switch 2 62%, Switch 38%

27

 35
 Dark Souls Trilogy

-

 36
 Final Fantasy I-VI Collection
 Switch 58%, PS4 42%

-

 37

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

 Switch 58%, Switch 2 42%

-

 38

EA Sports UFC 5

-

 39

Pokémon Violet

40

 40

Bluey: The Videogame

 Switch 84%, PS4 12%, PS5 3%, Xbox 0%

[Compiled by GfK]

