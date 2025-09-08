Happy Monday, folks! The latest UK boxed charts are here, and we've got a few newcomers to acknowledge, but first... Yes, Mario Kart World is back in the lead at number 1. Nintendo's grabbed a Golden Mushroom and stormed past the competition once again; let's see how long it lasts this time.
Cronos: The New Dawn makes a solid debut at number 4, just behind Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and EA Sports FC 25. That said, physical sales were mostly attributed to the PS5, which made up 83% of the platform split. PC managed 9%, and Switch 2 8%. Not a surprising outcome, to be honest, as the PS5 is a good home for horror, and the Game-Key Card format won't be doing Switch 2 sales any favours.
Elsewhere, Star Wars Outlaws returned to the top ten thanks to the new Switch 2 release, coming in at number 7. Physical sales on the console made up 75% of the platform split, with PS5 and Xbox making up the remaining 18% and 7% respectively.
Everybody's Golf Hot Shots saw a slightly more muted response, coming in at number 15. PS5 took the lead here too with 62% of the split, while Switch 2 managed 38%. Finally Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion really didn't make much of a splash, coming in at number 24. Switch 2 took the lead here with 72% of the split, with PS2 taking 24%, and Xbox 4%.
That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
2
|1
|Mario Kart World
|
5
|
2
|EA Sports FC 25
|Switch 40%, PS5 28%, PS4 19%, Xbox 14%
|
1
|3
|
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
|
NEW
|4
|Cronos: The New Dawn
|
PS5 83%, PC 9%, Switch 2 8%
|
6
|5
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
NEW
|6
|Hell Is Us
|
-
|7
|Star Wars Outlaws
|
Switch 2 75%, PS5 18%, Xbox 7%
|
13
|8
|Minecraft
|
13
|9
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
3
|10
|Gears of War: Reloaded
|
22
|11
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|
12
|12
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 48%, PS5 27%, PS4 15%, Switch 2 7%
|
8
|13
|Madia: The Old Country
|
NEW
|14
|
NBA 2K26
|PS5 79%, Xbox 10%, Switch 2 5%, Switch 4%
|
NEW
|15
|Everybody's Golf Hot Shots
|PS5 62%, Switch 38%
|
17
|16
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
-
|17
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
18
|18
|
Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 72%, Switch 2 28%
|
20
|19
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
24
|20
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
7
|21
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Switch 2 61%, Switch 39%
|
-
|22
|Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition
|Switch 2 80%, PS5 18%, Xbox 2%, PC 0%
|
23
|23
|F1 25
|
NEW
|24
|Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
|Switch 2 72%, PS5 24%, Xbox 4%
|
4
|25
|Hogwart's Legacy
|PS5 28%, Switch 23%, Switch 2 18%, PS4 16%
|
26
|26
|
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 35%, PS4 30%, PS5 29%, Xbox 5%
|
10
|27
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skate 3+4
|PS5 55%, Switch 22%, Switch 2 14%, Xbox 4%
|
28
|28
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
25
|29
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
32
|30
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 54%, Switch 2 46%
|
29
|31
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
-
|32
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
34
|33
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|
9
|34
|
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
|Switch 2 62%, Switch 38%
|
27
|35
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
-
|36
|Final Fantasy I-VI Collection
|Switch 58%, PS4 42%
|
-
|37
|
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 58%, Switch 2 42%
|
-
|38
|
EA Sports UFC 5
|
-
|39
|
Pokémon Violet
|
40
|40
|
Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 84%, PS4 12%, PS5 3%, Xbox 0%
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments
1% less than PC can't be uniquely bad, it just seems the PS crowd were the ones uniquely drawn to this one for some reason. Besides being busy with Silksong, I personally didn't pick it up on S2 because of the reviews showing performance woes. Maybe after some patches I'll reconsider.
@SpaceboyScreams almost no one on PC buys physical.
How's digital Cronos on UK Switch 2 eShop chart doing? Can't check as on holiday in Greece with only my Switch Lite!
Game Key cards....need i say more
Game-Key Cards strike again. When will they learn that people who buy physical don't want Game-Key Cards?
On the flip side, very happy to see Daemon x Machine with 72% of physical sales on the Switch 2. Looks like Marvelous is being justly rewarded for putting the game on a real cartridge.
I plan on getting Cronos, it looks great... but it's a Game Key Card. I won't pay full price for that.
Also, it came along with Silksong and Star Wars Outlaws, one of the most impressive ports of the platform. Not the best time to be released.
clearly physical games are wanted a lot more then key cards as we saw with outlaws and cyberpunk..
@Suketoudara Number 5 at the moment:
1. Silksong
2. Star Wars Outlaws
3. Bananza
4. No Man's Sky
5. Cronos
6. Kirby Upgrade Pack
7. Cyberpunk
8. Hogwarts Legacy
9. Kirby Switch 2
10. Grand Bazaar
@Fiskern pc today dont even come with disk drives for you to put a physical game in.. nice trolling..
