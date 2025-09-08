Happy Monday, folks! The latest UK boxed charts are here, and we've got a few newcomers to acknowledge, but first... Yes, Mario Kart World is back in the lead at number 1. Nintendo's grabbed a Golden Mushroom and stormed past the competition once again; let's see how long it lasts this time.

Cronos: The New Dawn makes a solid debut at number 4, just behind Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and EA Sports FC 25. That said, physical sales were mostly attributed to the PS5, which made up 83% of the platform split. PC managed 9%, and Switch 2 8%. Not a surprising outcome, to be honest, as the PS5 is a good home for horror, and the Game-Key Card format won't be doing Switch 2 sales any favours.

Elsewhere, Star Wars Outlaws returned to the top ten thanks to the new Switch 2 release, coming in at number 7. Physical sales on the console made up 75% of the platform split, with PS5 and Xbox making up the remaining 18% and 7% respectively.

Everybody's Golf Hot Shots saw a slightly more muted response, coming in at number 15. PS5 took the lead here too with 62% of the split, while Switch 2 managed 38%. Finally Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion really didn't make much of a splash, coming in at number 24. Switch 2 took the lead here with 72% of the split, with PS2 taking 24%, and Xbox 4%.

That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 Mario Kart World 5 2 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 40%, PS5 28%, PS4 19%, Xbox 14% 1 3

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

NEW 4

Cronos: The New Dawn

PS5 83%, PC 9%, Switch 2 8% 6 5

Donkey Kong Bananza



NEW 6

Hell Is Us



- 7

Star Wars Outlaws

Switch 2 75%, PS5 18%, Xbox 7% 13 8

Minecraft



13 9

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe



3 10

Gears of War: Reloaded

22 11

Assassin's Creed Shadows



12 12

Sonic X Shadow Generations

Switch 48%, PS5 27%, PS4 15%, Switch 2 7%

8 13

Madia: The Old Country



NEW 14

NBA 2K26 PS5 79%, Xbox 10%, Switch 2 5%, Switch 4% NEW 15

Everybody's Golf Hot Shots

PS5 62%, Switch 38% 17 16

Grand Theft Auto V



- 17

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition



18 18

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 72%, Switch 2 28%

20 19

Animal Crossing: New Horizons



24 20

Nintendo Switch Sports



7 21

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Switch 2 61%, Switch 39%

- 22

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Switch 2 80%, PS5 18%, Xbox 2%, PC 0% 23 23

F1 25



NEW 24

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

Switch 2 72%, PS5 24%, Xbox 4% 4 25

Hogwart's Legacy

PS5 28%, Switch 23%, Switch 2 18%, PS4 16% 26 26

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 35%, PS4 30%, PS5 29%, Xbox 5%

10 27

Tony Hawk's Pro Skate 3+4

PS5 55%, Switch 22%, Switch 2 14%, Xbox 4% 28 28

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

25 29

Super Mario Bros. Wonder



32 30

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Switch 54%, Switch 2 46% 29 31

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



- 32

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon



34 33

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered



9 34

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Switch 2 62%, Switch 38% 27 35

Dark Souls Trilogy



- 36

Final Fantasy I-VI Collection

Switch 58%, PS4 42% - 37

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 58%, Switch 2 42%

- 38

EA Sports UFC 5

- 39

Pokémon Violet

40 40

Bluey: The Videogame Switch 84%, PS4 12%, PS5 3%, Xbox 0%



[Compiled by GfK]

