Sega this week surprised Yakuza fans with the announcement of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties for the Switch 2.

It will be making its way to Nintendo's new hybrid system early next year on 12th February 2026, and while we've already got a teaser of what to expect, the team at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has now shared a "first look" at the combat gameplay in Yakuza Kiwami 3.

In case you missed the announcement, this "evolved edition" is based on Kazuma Kiryu's original PlayStation 3 title, which was released in 2009. And Dark Ties is a brand-new tale starring Yoshitaka Mine (Kiryu's adversary). This package promises to bring not only intense battles but also added cutscenes and reimagines the original outing with cutting-edge visuals.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties will launch for Switch 2 on 12th February 2026 and will be available as a digital and physical release, with Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio confirming it's a Game-Key Card release. Before this, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are coming to the Switch 2 this November. As previously confirmed, these games are also getting Game-Key Card releases.

Will you be checking out Yakuza 3 on the Switch 2? How about the first two titles? Let us know in the comments.