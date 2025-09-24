Sega isn't slowing down any time soon when it comes to the Yakuza series, and with this in mind, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has today announced it's bringing Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties to the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms next year.

During this year's RGG Summit livestream, the studio confirmed this particular entry would be arriving on 12th February 2026, with pre-orders now available.

As mentioned in the official game description, this entry originally made its debut on the PlayStation 3 in 2009, and it's now been "reimagined with cutting-edge visuals and modern technology". It also comes with the brand-new tale, Dark Ties. Here are some more details about what you can expect:

Originally debuting on PlayStation 3 in 2009, Yakuza 3 has been reimagined with cutting-edge visuals and modern technology. This evolved edition brings Okinawa to life, featuring more intense battles, added cutscenes that bring depth to the story, and minigames chock-full of replay value. Kiryu's back in the brawl, continuing the fight to protect those he holds dear. This title also includes Dark Ties, which stars Yoshitaka Mine, Kiryu's adversary. Follow Mine on his journey from working as a venture company's founder to becoming a full-fledged yakuza member. After losing everything, Mine sets off in an attempt to form a connection that would fill the void in his heart. Kazuma Kiryu and Yoshitaka Mine live in different ways. Walk alongside them as their paths intersect, throwing both of their fates in the balance.

This latest Yakuza Kiwami game announcement follows the release of Yakuza Kiwami on the Switch eShop last October. Since then, the Yakuza 0: Director's Cut was released on Switch 2, and this will be followed by Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 for the Switch 2 this November.