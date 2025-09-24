Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube834k

Rejoice, Gods and Goddesses! Hades II launches on Switch and Switch 2 tomorrow, 25th September 2025. Gosh, can time slow down a little bit? There are so many games coming out at the moment.

You'll see reviews have gone live at a number of sites today and might be thinking "wait, where are NL's impressions?" Well, they're coming very soon! So keep an eye out in the coming days.

For those of you who can't quite wait, however, Felix has put together some early impressions of Supergiant Games' first-ever sequel. And, don't worry, if you've never dipped into the Early Access version of the game on Steam, there's no need to fear spoilers, as we're keeping things contained to the early hours.

We've also got some comparisons between the Switch 1 and Switch 2 versions — longer load times and less-crisp visuals, and only 60fps in docked and handheld, while on Switch 2, docked performance is 120fps.

So if you're not sure whether to dive in tomorrow or just want to get a little bit more excited for Hades II, have a look at Felix's video up top. And then check back very soon for our full review.

Oh, and don't forget, Hades II is getting a full physical edition, and it will have the Switch 1 and Switch 2 versions on the cart! If you can't wait, we've got a rundown of when the game drops in your region digitally.

Let us know if you're excited for Hades II in the comments!