After a lengthy Early Access period, we now finally know that Hades II will be arriving as a Switch 1 & 2 timed console exclusive on 25th September — that's next week!

It's exciting times for those of us who have been waiting for the full launch all this time, and to make sure that nobody misses a beat, Supergiant Games has announced the exact times that the god-like roguelike sequel will arrive on the Switch eShop in each region.

The times were shared in a post on BlueSky, and we've assembled the following list so you know the appropriate time to hop onto the eShop wherever you are:

YouTube Video

Watch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube834k

  • North America: 9am PDT / 10am MDT / 11am CDT / 12pm EDT
  • UK/Ire: 5pm BST
  • Europe: 6pm CEST / 7pm EEST
  • Asia/Oceania: 1am (Fri) JST / 12am (Fri) AWST / 2am (Fri) AEST

As a reminder, Hades II will set you back £24.99 / €29.99 / $29.99 and there's even a free upgrade path to the 120fps Switch 2 edition if you opt for the S1 version at launch.

Those after the physical edition (which is complete-on-cart, we might add) will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on the game, with Supergiant announcing that boxes won't be hitting shelves until 20th November.

Will you be picking up Hades II as soon as possible next week? Let us know in the comments.

[source bsky.app]