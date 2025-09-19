After a lengthy Early Access period, we now finally know that Hades II will be arriving as a Switch 1 & 2 timed console exclusive on 25th September — that's next week!

It's exciting times for those of us who have been waiting for the full launch all this time, and to make sure that nobody misses a beat, Supergiant Games has announced the exact times that the god-like roguelike sequel will arrive on the Switch eShop in each region.

The times were shared in a post on BlueSky, and we've assembled the following list so you know the appropriate time to hop onto the eShop wherever you are:

North America: 9am PDT / 10am MDT / 11am CDT / 12pm EDT

9am PDT / 10am MDT / 11am CDT / 12pm EDT UK/Ire: 5pm BST

5pm BST Europe: 6pm CEST / 7pm EEST

6pm CEST / 7pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 1am (Fri) JST / 12am (Fri) AWST / 2am (Fri) AEST

HADES II v1.0 arrives in less than one week!!🌒 It will be available worldwide at 9am PDT on Thursday, September 25, or your local time, on Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. — Supergiant Games (@supergiantgames.bsky.social) 2025-09-18T19:53:31.631Z

As a reminder, Hades II will set you back £24.99 / €29.99 / $29.99 and there's even a free upgrade path to the 120fps Switch 2 edition if you opt for the S1 version at launch.

Those after the physical edition (which is complete-on-cart, we might add) will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on the game, with Supergiant announcing that boxes won't be hitting shelves until 20th November.