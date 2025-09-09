Star Wars Outlaws launched for the Switch 2 last week, and if you're still not sure whether or not to check it out, a demo is on the way.

Following the release of a demo on other platforms earlier this year, Ubisoft has confirmed via the game's "Switch 2 Release FAQ" that a demo will be available for the Switch 2 "later this year", with more information about it to be shared "soon".

The free demo available for other platforms includes access to the following content (description via Steam):

"This is the Free Demo version of Star Wars Outlaws. As scoundrel Kay Vess, experience the iconic planet of Tatooine alongside your loyal companion, Nix, as you seek out a mercenary to join your crew."

This is the Free Demo version of Star Wars Outlaws. About the Demo:

- Experience the iconic planet of Tatooine as the scoundrel Kay Vess alongside your loyal companion, Nix.

- Seek out a mercenary to join your crew. To find him, you will need to navigate the planet’s lawless dunes on your speeder.

- Face off against the Hutt Cartel, Tusken Raiders, and other menacing dangers.

- Pick up contracts in Mos Eisley, try your hand at a few games of Kessel Sabacc, venture out beyond the city limits to uncover the many opportunities within the open world.

- Jump into the pilot seat and explore the dangers of Tatooine space and engage in thrilling dogfights. About the Game:

Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars™ action-adventure game and explore distinct locations across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as scoundrel Kay Vess, seeking freedom and the means to start a new life. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. If you’re willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity. - There will be no save game carryover on any platform.

- Up to 3 Hours of Gameplay.

If you're curious to know more about Star Wars Outlaws, check out our review here on Nintendo Life. Digital Foundry has also taken a look at this latest version of the game, calling it the "most impressive Switch 2 port to date".