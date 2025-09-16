We love ourselves a bit of Apogee Entertainment's Turbo Overkill, going so far as to award it an 8/10 in our review back in February of this year, where we concluded that "Johnny Turbo's chainsaw-sliding, wall-running and grappling combine with slo-mo silliness to provide a whole lot of punchy murderizing that's a joy to get down and dirty with."

Now, Apogee has surprise-announced that an Ultimate Edition of Turbo Overkill launches today. Hooray! And this flashy new version, which is already live on the eShop and priced at $24.98, or whatever that works out to where you are, comes with some brand new bits and bobs. As outlined by the official press release:

"The launch of Turbo Overkill: Ultimate Edition marks not only a celebration of the game’s legacy but also the arrival of a massive FREE quality-of-life update for all players across platforms. This update brings a host of player-requested improvements, including highly requested controller configurations for those playing on consoles or with a controller on PC! Gyro control support has been added for the PlayStation 5, with additional adaptive trigger support for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense. But that’s not all; Turbo Overkill: Ultimate Edition includes a 140-page art book with a soundtrack sampler. And to coincide with the launch, the digital Turbo Overkill: Original Syn prequel comic that dives deeper into Johnny Turbo’s backstory and provides additional context around each enemy’s motives is now available for free in-game for owners. Sweet, huh?"

So, that's a nice surprise, innit! Players who already own the game should also note that there's also an upgrade path available for the princely sum of $4.99.

Retro boomer-shooters are, of course, ten-a-penny these days, but the original effort impresses way more than most, and sits alongside the likes of the hallowed Ultrakill and Dusk as an outstanding example of its brutal and unforgiving genre.

Now, if you don't mind, we're off to reinstall Johnny Turbo's refreshed adventure for some shooty-pew-pews of the very best retro kind.

Played Turbo Overkill yet? Tempted by this ultimate edition upgrade? Be sure to let us know!