Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game admittedly didn't get off to the best start when it launched on the Switch in July. Fortunately, the team at Weta Workshop has been busy improving the overall experience since then.

With this in mind, the latest game update has now been rolled out across all platforms. Here are the official Switch patch notes for this latest game update, which address save file stability, improve volume in handheld mode, resolve stuttering and crashing problems, and more.

Nintendo Switch

Save files

"We've made some changes to improve saving stability, so that your save files are tucked away safe and sound."

Spinach Seeds

"It seemed that the spinach seeds weren't too fond of being planted on Switch. We've coaxed them back, so they're ready to sprout when the time is right."

Volume

"The volume in handheld mode has been gently lifted, making it easier to hear all sorts of things - babbling brooks and beyond."

Stuttering and crashing

"Hobbits became blocked from playing after the game began to stammer, then crashed like a cart with a broken wheel. Not the sort of thing we take lightly in Bywater."

There have also been some fixes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and along with this are some cross-console fixes, which address issues across all platforms.

Cross-console

Waking Up Under Your Home



"A Hobbit home is all about comfort, and it's certainly not comforting finding yourself underneath those nicely tiled floors of yours. You can rest easy knowing you'll wake up safe and sound inside your home."



Controller Vibrations

"Controller vibrations have been softened across all consoles, much more suitable for a Hobbit's pace and no more fear of those teacups shaking off the table."

Stuck Guests

"After enjoying a delicious meal together, some townsfolk found themselves trapped in unlocked areas of one's home. Keeping guests stuck in odd corners isn't what any well-mannered Hobbit would call good hosting."

Mismatched Floors

"For those who appreciate tidy lines, it's been a bother getting one's home to feel just right when the floor patterns face different directions in the halls between rooms."

