Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game will release digitally on the Switch this July and today it's been confirmed there'll be a physical release arriving on the same date.

This was announced by 'iam8bit' and there'll be a standard retail edition (including a fold-out map and digital soundtrack) and an exclusive edition including a cover sleeve, as well as those other mentioned goodies.

The exclusive edition is available to pre-order now for $39.99 from the iam8bit website and the game ships on 29th July 2025.