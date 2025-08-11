The latest UK Charts are in and the newly-released Mafia: The Old Country finds itself at the top of the pile, knocking Mario Kart World off its pedestal and into second place.
Elsewhere, Tales of the Shire has also performed admirably to land at number 8, despite some rather poor reviews. Sega has a new release too in the form of Demon Slayer - Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles 2, which entered the charts at number 25.
Donkey Kong Bananza has comfortably maintained its position within the top five, while the platform split for Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom just about favours the original Switch over Switch 2.
That's a brief overview of the numbers, but here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|
NEW
|1
|Mafia: The Old Country
|1
|2
|Mario Kart World
|
2
|3
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 53%, PS5 25%, Xbox 16%, Switch 2 2%
|
3
|4
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
16
|5
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 60%, PS4 28%, Switch 7%, Xbox 5%
|
4
|6
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
5
|7
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 59%, PS4 40%, Switch 0%, Xbox 0%
|
NEW
|8
|Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game
|Switch 81%, PS5 19%
|
8
|9
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
9
|10
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 98%, Switch 1%, Xbox 1%
|
6
|11
|Minecraft
|
11
|12
|EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 47%, Switch 35%, PS4 10%, Xbox 8%
|
10
|13
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 64%, Switch 2 36%
|
NEW
|14
|Ready Or Not
|
7
|15
|The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
13
|16
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
29
|17
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 34%, PS5 33%, PS4 22%, Switch 2 9%
|
14
|18
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
18
|19
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
12
|20
|Gran Turismo 7
|
19
|21
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
21
|22
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 51%, Switch 2 49%
|
17
|23
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|
23
|24
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
NEW
|25
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles 2
|PS5 68%, Switch 22%, Xbox 11%
|
31
|26
|
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
20
|27
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
|
PS5 52%, Switch 21%, Switch 2 16%, PS4 7%
|
26
|28
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
27
|29
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 57%, Switch 2 43%
|
22
|30
|F1 25
|
15
|31
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 64%, PS5 18%, Xbox 10%, PS4 6%
|
33
|32
|WWE 2K25
|
-
|33
|Resident Evil 2
|
25
|34
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
36
|35
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|
-
|36
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|-
|37
|Mafia Trilogy
|
30
|38
|Pokémon Violet
|
35
|39
|
Dragon's Dogma II
|
24
|40
|Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
