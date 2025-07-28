A Lord of the Rings cosy game? Made by Weta Workshop, who made the sets, costumes, and props for the beloved Peter Jackson movie trilogy? Say no more, right?
Unfortunately, Tales of the Shire is not the perfect mashup of hobbits and hygge we've all been waiting for, but is instead emblematic of the kind of game development that has failed both its employees and its players. Those employees deserve to have their work appraised for the things they did right despite everything, though — so I'll at least start with that.
The game begins, predictably, with a brief and cheesy Gandalf cameo, and then your custom (hairy-footed!) hobbit is left alone in their new digs to get settled in. You've inherited the hobbit hole of the late Old Ruby, who clearly did not much care for the cosy hobbit vibe, because your house is in a total state. The front door doesn't work, all the gates are smashed in, and there are logs blocking off half the garden... but it wouldn't really be a cosy game if it didn't require some virtual elbow grease.
Over time, as you fix up the house, you'll learn to fish, forage, farm, cook, and befriend the locals, who are trying to incorporate Bywater as an official village — with your quest-based help, of course.
Cooking is the main activity in Tales, and it's by far the most complicated system. Your meals are defined by two axes, Chunky/Smooth and Crisp/Tender, as well as four flavours — Sweet, Salty, Bitter, and Sour. You'll have to balance these descriptors to make the perfect meal by chopping, mixing, frying, and seasoning your food, as well as using high-quality ingredients, if you want the hobbits to really like you.
Unsurprisingly, the way to a hobbit's heart is through their stomach, and this is explored through 'Shared Meals', the real heart of the game, which increases friendship, unlocks new recipes, and helps you learn facts about your fellow hobbits — not that there's a whole lot to learn, because the hobbits as a whole, despite some good writing, lack the depth, personality, and warmth of a Samwise or a Pippin.
In fact, these hobbits seem a lot meaner, as you'll discover the first time a hobbit sends you a chiding letter, complaining that you haven't fed them in a while. Ignore their letter, and they'll go into a sulk. Also, no one ever invites you to a Shared Meal. Rude.
The cooking/hobbit-feeding pipeline is a complex, but necessary system, and it's hard to learn — but once I got the hang of it, it was quite fun balancing all the figurative spinning plates. It's just a shame you can't sell meals, which feels like an odd choice given the game's focus on them, plus the overall difficulty of making money, thanks to a tiny ten-slot inventory to start with, and a wonky economy where necessary ingredients that you can't make yourself cost an arm and a (hairy) leg.
Gardening is simpler, but more immediately engaging. It's all about efficiency: seeds require a certain radius of empty space, so you'll be squeezing radishes between cauliflowers with but a pixel to spare — and it's very satisfying when you do — and each plant also has designated 'companion plants', which will increase the quality of all the crops involved. The perfect raised bed feels like a masterpiece of hard work (and maths).
Hobbit-hole-decorating is similarly simple, focusing less on ultimate customisation and more on a few select hobbit-y aesthetics. You can change the wood colour, make the walls colourful or brick-lined, put lamps or plants in every doorway, and then you can scatter about a bunch of tasteful Dwarven wood furniture, too. It doesn't take long until Old Ruby's mess of a house turns into a lovely hobbit home.
But the dominating feature of this game isn't the hill-based architecture, or the tea parties with passive-aggressive hobbit friends, or the seed distance calculations — it's the bugs.
A typical day in Bywater looks like this: My hobbit wakes up, and the game immediately chugs like Pippin downing a full pint. She skips into town, and discovers ten hobbits amassed outside the pub because they've all got stuck on one another. She goes into a shop, and the screen turns grey, except for the bottom-left corner, so she has to navigate out using just that small sliver of visuals.
She decides to take a walk in the forest, so she heads out, passing a hobbit with no textures having a conversation with no one, and then the screen goes red (with black spots!) for a few minutes, until it stops doing that for no reason. She gives up on the forest and goes fishing instead, only the fishing UI isn't visible, and the controller is aggressively vibrating like a jar filled with angry wasps and rice. Finally, she decides to go home, but since it's been exactly 30 minutes since her day started, the game crashes.
Since I started playing, several of those have been patched (I had a total of 20 hard crashes in 10 hours before they patched out that last bug), but I'm still getting crashes, the textures still aren't loading, and the game still chugs horrendously. Plus, on Switch, it looks bad, as you can probably tell from the screenshots, and the pop-in is pretty egregious, with critters and trees loading in just inches from your face. I hope for more patches to come, but there are a lot of things to fix.
Ultimately, Tales of the Shire is a tale as old as time: a mismanaged mess, rushed out the door with a lack of respect for the players or the game's developers, who deserved more time to finish it properly, and clearly cared tremendously about it. But according to reports featuring voices from inside the studio, the project suffered from a lack of experience, direction, and support, as well as layoffs, delays, publisher shutdowns, poor management, and crunch.
Those challenges seem to have led to a game that's muddled at best, and unplayable at worst, and it's just not worth what it apparently cost the people who made it. It's hard to enjoy a 'wholesome' game knowing that the story of its development is reportedly deeply unwholesome. But as long as the games industry keeps chewing people up and spitting them out instead of supporting and growing talent, this tale will keep repeating itself. And that's not cosy at all.
Conclusion
Cosy gaming+hobbits seems like a match made in Valinor, and Tales of the Shire tries hard to meet that lofty goal — but in its current state, at least on Switch, this game is unfortunately almost as much of a slog as schlepping evil jewellery to a distant volcano.
Idk what you’re on about, this looks like peak
Somehow I'm not surprised by this score, as soon as I saw the gameplay trailer I knew this would flop. That delay should have been permanent.
Kind of disappointing to hear about the mismanagement, especially since there were already a few delays, but that's just what happens with a lot of third party Switch games these days. Hopefully some of the performance issues do get fixed in the future, and hopefully anyone who plays this game enjoys it!
When was it delayed from, the GameCube-era?
I have had the original "Shadows of Mordor" on my backlog for way too many years, so... I will take on that instead to appease my LoTR hunger.
@Jack_Goetz Other than resolution unironically looks worse than HM: A Wonderful Life on GameCube
Thanks for the review, fingers crossed most if not all remaining notable bugs, especially the crashes, will be fixed and even better if sooner rather than later (unfortunately have doubts considering what's mentioned here about the mismanagement that caused them in the first place, but still) - if that eventually ends up happening and it runs first and foremost if not hopefully even better on Switch 2 then I'll get it!
Oof, those screenshots, the game failing to render except for one section in the corner is the sort of problem I expect from emulator accuracy bugs or GPU drivers for assorted PC builds, not a console release.
Gah, what did they do to Gandalf, he looks terrifying.
The end result and the mess it took to get there are too damn bad.
What a game. Even if it was running flawlessly and looked like a dream it sounds absolutely stupid (for my taste, to each their own. "Wasting Time" is my least favourite video game genre.).
You know what's funny... the other day I checked if "Gollum" was ever finished and released for Switch. It wasn't. I'd MUCH rather play that, even thought the reviews were harsh.
I knew this would be terrible from the first trailer. I was surprised to see so many were looking forward to it. The character designs are absolutely horrendous.
This screenshot tells you all you need to know.
Excuse me?
"A The Lord of the Rings Game?"
0/10.
Sounds like a horrible slog. Even the mechanics sound way too involved for a game that was pitched as relaxing. I would have bitten for a game that was little more than like a modern Virtual Springfield, wandering the familiar locales and picking up trinkets. That would have been a proper Shire simulator.
But on the whole it seems clear the way to go with LOTR games is mostly before the Jackson movies. The movies are the best but ever since then the games became big business by association. Shadow of Mordor was an okay Boromir in Amon Hen simulator I guess and the GBA games had a decent Diablo flair but the games were better when no one cared about the property.
@OldManHermit https://youtu.be/h61UvcKeTdY Not the right kind of terrifying like he kinda is in this scene though
E: "My hobbit wakes up, and the game immediately chugs like Pippin downing a full pint", haha.
I swear between this and Gollum I wonder if studios are legit blind to how predictably trash their games look early on and why they even bother proceeding?
Well this is thoroughly unsurprising
4 seems generous. One of those screen shots looks on par with the N64 version of Majora's mask. The game clearly doesn't work and a few decent ideas shouldn't be enough to elevate the score above a 1 or 2.
These graphics would look bad 25 years ago, they look horrendous in 2025. Like how did this even get made? Did the people that make it finish and say "yep this looks good" ?
Maybe your character is actually the ring bearer and all the glitches and bugs and rage-inducing dysfunctionality of the world crumbling and crashing around you is actually a really clever meta mechanic designed to mimic the corrupting effect of the ring on the mind of its bearer.
Maybe this game is actually the spiritual successor to Eternal Darkness, but with a greater emphasis on breakfast and gardening.
Always looked bad. No idea why they kept funding this. What a waste of the LOTR IP.
To all developers and publishers, we do want new LotR content, but stop giving us dross (Gollum and now this).
@The_Nintend_Pedant I know, right? It's so distractingly weird. But I can't blame Weta for that one — I guess that's how the Tolkien estate decided to trademark it for some reason!
I shouldn't hate on a cosy game for the graphics... I mean, I play Palia on Switch. It would be hypocritical. BUT... Every comment above me is doing so, so just read those instead. Not a big LOTR fan, so I am not too bummed, but it is disappointing nonetheless.
I didn't have high hopes to begin with. Its a shame, as the books give a fantastic world to base a game in.
I dont know why but the devs behind Hogwarts Legacy jump out to me as a worthy contender to do something with this IP.
Mismanagement aside, this looked bad from the very first trailer. This is such a good pitch for a game on paper, but almost every single visual aspect is a huge miss. This one isn't going to fail just on the poor performance of management.
@Maxz I will admit that around the time of my 12th crash, I said out loud "I think I understand why Gollum moved into a cave"
@Jack_Goetz The character art especially looks like a Gamecube game, and not a very good one. This game is undoubtedly pushing a lot more polygons than any Gamecube game, so it looks like they really tried to make this look terrible.
I'm definitely in the "this looked bad from the start" camp here. And so the assault on great IPs continues. Also they really do love to dig into the hobbits and blast mine the Lord of the Rings books. They're pouring millions into another two movies derived from about half a paragraph in the book rather than ponying up for the Great Tales novels that might actually expand the world somewhat.
@Fiergala hahah, I've always loved that movie.
I'm not totally "in the know" when it comes to this dev house and the stuff behind the scenes alluded to in the review, but surely the devs themselves deserve some of the blame themselves for this mess? The reviewer seems to want to pile on everybody but the actual programmers.
These graphics look horrendous. Wizard 101 had better graphics at launch in the early 2000s.
How did Weta Workshop go from this...
to this...
Damn that sucks! It was one of my most anticipated. Guess I’ll wait to see if they patch it up well.
Cosy is what I always called Atelier games. Now it's a buzzword for farmville/sims slop.
Saying this looks like a GameCube game is insulting to the GameCube.
5 ads in 30 seconds of skipping around in the video to see what people mean by the graphics. Unwatchable.
There and Crash Again
@TheBoilerman It's complicated, but I work in game development, so I can make some educated assumptions.
1. no developer wants to release a broken game.
2. the reports indicate that the development was rushed and the team was unsupported and junior, which means they likely didn't have the experience or support to make a game that runs well or looks good.
3. reports also indicate that the game design changed a lot over development, which likely means that the design they ended up settling on didn't have a lot of time in the oven.
Yes, it's a broken game, and yes, the developers are the ones who made it, but it's hard to make a good game when the industry is hostile and you aren't getting help from your studio, because they keep laying off or losing all their senior developers.
At least reading these reviews of this disappointing game allows me to enjoy the fun and funny LOTR references. I was laughing a lot at the "typical day" bit. That second screenshot - find her, indeed! XD
Well said in your final thoughts before the conclusion. I know you've gathered a bit more direct perspective from your own bout with game development, but good on you for considering the plight of the dreamers and the makers and saying something on their behalf.
Sorry to everyone who was looking forward to this! Not all LOTR adaptations can be great, sadly.
Yes, as expected.
Well, unfortunately by the end I saw this coming, but it’s a shame. I believe a cozy hobbit game could work, at least in theory.
Just handle this IP to a proper japanese developer and you'll get a good game for once. Even the worst Square Enix product is still better crafted (and feels more like a Lord of the Rings entry) than this.
