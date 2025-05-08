I know I'll be hated for it, but I REALLY vibe with this guy.

He himself didn't like Stardew Valley, saw a ton of flaws with it, and seriously doesn't understand why it became so huge.

And I have ALWAYS been in agreement with him.

Stardew Valley isn't a bad game, per se. But man did it lack personality.

Every idea of a personality people think the game has: either had to be modded in, or lives entirely in people's headcanon. The game itself is lackluster in personality.

It made up for it with its mechanics. But mechanics really aren't everything for cozy games.

A majority of the reason why it found success was that most of its players never played Rune Factory, let alone ever heard of Harvest Moon (the old one, not the new one). Not saying that Rune Factory/Harvest Moon >>> Stardew Valley, but saying that being familiar with both titles really lowers the "wonder" of Stardew Valley. It wouldn't be as popular as it was if the audience HAD played those titles.

Going to expect someone to come charging in here and misinterpret what I posted. So I'll say in auto-defense: you can still love Stardew Valley even if you're a Harvest Moon & Rune Factory vet. But the truth is, you weren't as shocked, surprised, and wowed like everyone else when you played it. You literally had a different reaction than everyone else. It's like new people's reactions to New Horizons VS Animal Crossing vets' reactions to New Horizons. They're two completely different breeds. And the truth is, more people in the latter disliked New Horizons than the former group. And in THE SAME EXACT WAY: more people in the group who played Harvest Moon/Rune Factory BEFORE playing Stardew Valley - disliked Stardew Valley, than those who had never played a game like it.

I just so happen to be in the group that dislikes it for those reasons. Stardew Valley's creator is literally in the same group!

It's literally the opposite of blasphemy to fully agree with the guy who made it.

Anyways, I wish him well in all his games. Stardew Valley's continued success, Haunted Chocolatier's debut, and any future games. He's a pretty cool dude.