Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has mentioned previously how he could potentially keep updating the game forever, so what are the chances of a possible sequel?
While he "might" eventually do something like this, Barone admitted during an appearance on the TigerBelly podcast recently how it's "much easier" to just update the existing gameplay and systems in Stardew Valley:
"I might eventually make a Stardew Valley 2, to be honest. It’s just so much easier to just add more stuff to Stardew Valley than to make a whole new game from scratch. The major systems are already all done. That’s the stuff that’s not fun to do. When I make an update, it’s like, you know – ‘oh, throw in this, throw in that. Let’s add green rain."
In the same interview, he mentioned how he also didn't just want to be considered the "Stardew Valley guy" forever, so that's why he is currently hard at work on the Haunted Chocolatier which moves away from farm life and sees you running a chocolate shop and doing everything else in between.