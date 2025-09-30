Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

In case you missed it, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance is getting Sega Villains Stage DLC next year, which will see Joe Musashi face off against classic bad guys from past releases.

In August, we found out Sonic's Dr. Eggman would be first up, and now Sega and Lizardcube have lifted the lid on the second character. It's Death Adder - the fearsome giant from the Golden Axe series. Here's a teaser:

"The katana verses the axe. Joe Musashi will face off against another classic SEGA Villain – Death Adder, the fearsome giant from the Golden Axe series. Play against him, Dr Eggman and another mysterious villain in the SEGA Villains Stage DLC for SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance."

As mentioned, these two villains will be joined by one other mysterious guest villain. And they're scheduled to land in early 2026. This reveal follows last week's game update. This particular patch improved the Nintendo Switch resolution and also addressed some bugs.