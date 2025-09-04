Other Games - Silksong Day
For many of you, today – 4th September, 2025 – will forever be known for one reason: the day that Hollow Knight: Silksong finally launched on Switch and Switch 2.

But of course, while Silksong will undoubtedly soak up a heck of a lot of attention, the day doesn't just belong to one game. In fact, there are quite a few titles launching on the Switch eShop, and we'd like to highlight a few that we think deserve a bit of attention.

Yes, the brave souls behind these games have decided, unlike others, not to delay their intended release in order to avoid clashing with Silksong. That warrants the doffing of one's hat, if you ask us. We're not going to cover everything launching today, because frankly the Switch is still being bombarded with some rather questionable games, but there are definitely a few that are worth looking into.

So if you're really not keen on checking out Silksong, then perhaps one of the following might be more up your alley...

Adventure of Samsara

Atari's latest is a classic metroidvania that pays homage to the original Adventure from the Atari 2600. Developed by Ilex Games, its heavy, slow-paced movement and combat are almost the exact opposite to Silksong's more free-flowing gameplay. Still, we thought it was decent and awarded it a 7/10 in our recent review.

Camper Van: Make it Home

One of our favourite games in recent weeks was Tiny Bookshop, which we described as the "epitome of cosy". Camper Van: Make It Home looks to provide the same kind of vibes, albeit with a lot more focus on meticulously decorating and rearranging the interior and exterior of your camper van. It looks lovely, and a fine way to escape from the drab reality of life.

Dark Deity 2

Developer Sword & Axe made a point of sticking to its guns and launching Dark Deity 2 alongside Silksong, and we commend such bravery. The first game was a lovely spin on Fire Emblem's gameplay, and the sequel looks to take this even further. If you're into retro-inspired tactical RPGs, then this might be worth checking out.

Fling to the Finish

This one admittedly wasn't on our radar, but upon viewing the recent console trailer, it actually looks like a whale of a time. It's one of those multiplayer games where you have to work alongside a partner to reach the end of the level. The twist here is that you're literally tied together with an elastic band, and so you need to fling your partner up walls and across gaps to succeed. It's got local and online support with cross-platform compatibility.

Splatterbot

Do you like Splatoon? Of course you do, for goodness' sake. Well, Splatterbot is remarkably similar in that you face off against up to three local competitors to make the most mess in each stage. So each player (or team) is designated a certain colour, and all you have to do is cover as much of the ground as possible while slamming into your enemies to knock them off-course. It looks awesome!

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree

Another action RPG to add to the list, Mandragora appeared on other consoles recently and has now joined the fray on the Switch. We're not completely sold on the visuals here, but the artistic design is solid and the gameplay looks like it could potentially scratch that Dark Souls itch.

So that's yer lot! Reckon we've missed anything here? Then let us know with a comment down in the usual place. And no, we're not including Star Wars Outlaws here; that one's big enough on its own thanks to Ubisoft and Disney. We'll have a review for you soon though, don't worry about that!

