For many of you, today – 4th September, 2025 – will forever be known for one reason: the day that Hollow Knight: Silksong finally launched on Switch and Switch 2.

But of course, while Silksong will undoubtedly soak up a heck of a lot of attention, the day doesn't just belong to one game. In fact, there are quite a few titles launching on the Switch eShop, and we'd like to highlight a few that we think deserve a bit of attention.

Yes, the brave souls behind these games have decided, unlike others, not to delay their intended release in order to avoid clashing with Silksong. That warrants the doffing of one's hat, if you ask us. We're not going to cover everything launching today, because frankly the Switch is still being bombarded with some rather questionable games, but there are definitely a few that are worth looking into.

So if you're really not keen on checking out Silksong, then perhaps one of the following might be more up your alley...

Atari's latest is a classic metroidvania that pays homage to the original Adventure from the Atari 2600. Developed by Ilex Games, its heavy, slow-paced movement and combat are almost the exact opposite to Silksong's more free-flowing gameplay. Still, we thought it was decent and awarded it a 7/10 in our recent review.