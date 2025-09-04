The day is finally upon us! Hollow Knight: Silksong arrives on the Switch 2 (and Switch 1, have no fear) in just a few hours, with Team Cherry doing a global drop later on today.

Now, there's no eShop page currently live, nor are there any pre-order options for this one, so if you want to dive into the hotly anticipated sequel as early as you possibly can, you'll want to be there at drop time. Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Earlier this week, Team Cherry revealed the release times in a handful of regions, but we thought it was only right to recap 'em all for you now, so you don't miss out on any valuable metroidvania minutes. You'll find the exact time Silksong launches in your region below:

North America: 7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT

7am PDT / 8am MDT / 9am CDT / 10am EDT UK/Ire: 3pm BST

3pm BST Europe: 4pm CEST / 5pm EEST

4pm CEST / 5pm EEST Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 12am (Fri) AEST

The game will set you back $19.99 / €19.99 / ¥2300 (there's no GBP price info available at the time of writing, but we have to imagine it'll be £19.99 too), and there's even a free upgrade path to the Switch 2 version of the game if you decide to pick up the S1 edition today.

And we'll be diving right in with you. Team Cherry confirmed that it wouldn't be sending our pre-launch codes, so we'll be setting out on our underground adventure today and will endeavour to have our review with you as soon as possible.