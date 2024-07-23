Hey! Kookaburra, comprised of solo developer Nathan Moore, has revealed Splatterbot, a local multiplayer title in which you take on the role of a rogue cleaning robot whose goal is to make as much mess as possible.

Taking on the general premise of Splatoon's Turf War mode. but with the aesthetic of Boomerang Fu, you play with up to three additional local users in chaotic multiplayer battles to cover the ground in your designated colour. With gameplay designed to be as accessible as possible for all players, the game will feature dynamic levels along with a host of customisation options for your chosen Splatterbot character.

Here's what Nathan Moore had to say about the game:

“The concept of Splatterbot came to me when I first started gaming with my young kids. We love playing local-multiplayer games together on Switch. I wanted to combine the local-multiplayer experience with the colorful aesthetic and clear gameplay goals you see in Splatoon.



“Splatterbot is all about bringing people together through friendly competition. It's a game you can enjoy with friends, children, and even your grandma. That’s my goal with Splatterbot”

Splatterbot is currently scheduled to hit the Switch eShop later this year.

