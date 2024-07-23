Hey! Kookaburra, comprised of solo developer Nathan Moore, has revealed Splatterbot, a local multiplayer title in which you take on the role of a rogue cleaning robot whose goal is to make as much mess as possible.
Taking on the general premise of Splatoon's Turf War mode. but with the aesthetic of Boomerang Fu, you play with up to three additional local users in chaotic multiplayer battles to cover the ground in your designated colour. With gameplay designed to be as accessible as possible for all players, the game will feature dynamic levels along with a host of customisation options for your chosen Splatterbot character.
Here's what Nathan Moore had to say about the game:
“The concept of Splatterbot came to me when I first started gaming with my young kids. We love playing local-multiplayer games together on Switch. I wanted to combine the local-multiplayer experience with the colorful aesthetic and clear gameplay goals you see in Splatoon.
“Splatterbot is all about bringing people together through friendly competition. It's a game you can enjoy with friends, children, and even your grandma. That’s my goal with Splatterbot”
Splatterbot is currently scheduled to hit the Switch eShop later this year.
What do you make of this one? Do you like the look of it, or would you rather just stick to Nintendo's own Splatoon? Let us know with a comment.
As long as it's good I definitely wouldn't mind occasionally playing this with my friends (if they're also up to it of course)!
That said, I hope Splatoon itself eventually becomes better when it comes to local multiplayer.
This is a deep cut and probably nobody will know what I'm talking about, but I remember back in like 2007 there was a flash game on Cartoon Network's website for the show Camp Lazlo where this was basically what you did--try to cover the area with as much of your paint color as possible.
Edit: I found a longplay of it on YouTube. Somehow, I even remembered the music, despite not playing this game in like 18 years. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=SM_PYh4IYNc
Spelling mistake in paragraph 2
@Not_Soos I remember that. Who knows maybe the Developers of Splatoon got inspiration from that.
