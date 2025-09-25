Resident Evil Requiem, the latest mainline entry in Capcom's long-running survival horror series, was recently confirmed for Switch 2, launching on 27th February 2026.

Now, thanks to the game's appearance at Tokyo Game Show 2026, we now have footage of Requiem running on the Switch 2 via handheld mode, as kindly highlighted by Stealth40K on X.

The demo itself may be pretty familiar since it's already been showcase elsewhere on other platforms. As such, some of the visual downgrades might seen quite apparent to you from this new footage. To be honest, though, it looks pretty spectacular otherwise, particularly when you get into the proper gameplay and see just how effective the environmental lighting is.





Hands on impressions have been very positive.



You'll notice too that, as confirmed by Capcom, Requiem will be playable in either first-person or third-person. So if you're a fan of the developer's recent mainline entries like RE7 and RE: Village, then first-person might be the way to go. For those who prefer RE2 and RE4, then third-person could well be the better option.

It's a relatively short video, but it's nevertheless a really good indication of what Switch 2 owners can expect once the game launches early next year. As confirmed in the reveal trailer, Requiem will also take fans back to the ruins of Raccoon City and the R.P.D station, and it's heavily rumoured that veteran Leon S. Kennedy will be making a return either as a playable character or in a supporting role.