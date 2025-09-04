Update #2 [ ]: It seems things are gradually starting to calm down a bit, so keep trying that eShop and we're certain you'll find success soon.

All of us here have managed to download it. Happy gaming!

Update #1 [ ]: A few of us here have been able to purchase Silksong and start the download. Others have managed to reach the payment section and received error code 2813-1409.

We'll keep you posted!

Original Story: Hollow Knight: Silksong is out now on Switch and Switch 2. And you'll know this because you're either playing it right now, or you're simply trying to navigate an eShop that's positively buckling under the weight of such a monumental launch.

Yes, thanks to the lack of any pre-order pages and Team Cherry giving us a helpful heads up as to when Silksong would actually drop, fans around the world have flooded the eShop at the same time, leading to slowdown and, in many cases, the complete inability to access the game's store page.

Some of us here at Nintendo Life been unable to access the store page, with error code 2811-7002 displaying after a lengthy wait.

The hunt is on! Hollow Knight: Silksong is available now on all platforms, including day one on Xbox Game Pass! — Team Cherry (@teamcherry.bsky.social) 2025-09-04T14:05:52.810Z

We're certain things will calm down soon, but for now, if you're struggling to get your purchase in, we'd perhaps recommend just taking a step back for a little while.

Should things start to stabilise, or we get some sort of statement on the issue, then we'll be sure to let you know.