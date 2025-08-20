You've read the title, you've seen photos of the booths online, so you know it's coming — six years after its last official public demo, we've finally played Hollow Knight: Silksong. And, we've played it on Switch 2, too.

Ahead of the game's special broadcast tomorrow, 21st August, we — or, more specifically, the lovely Felix — has spent some hands-on time with the highly-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight.

Now, it's only about 15-minutes or so, but that's 15 minutes more than we had before. So, was it worth the two-hour-long wait? (Yes, two hours)

Of the two demos available — one from near the beginning of the game in a green area, and another later in the game in a magma-filled stage — Felix picked the second one. And, as we've already confirmed, there's a 120fps mode.

There's more dialogue (given that Hornet speaks), more collectible, and different movement options. And, of course, Felix took on the demo's big boss, Lace. So, it's more Hollow Knight with more features, at least for now.

So, if you want your first look at Silksong on Switch 2, here's the place for it — check out Felix's video up-top and then let us know if you're looking forward to Silksong in the comments.