Update [ ]: We've finally got an update about the development status of R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos, with Granzella this week announcing it will now be arriving next year in Japan on 12th March 2026 for 6,380 yen (thanks again, Gematsu).

The local release will be published by NIS America, but we don't have a release date just yet. On a more positive note, a Switch 2 version (and Game-Key Card physical release) has also been confirmed. It's arriving in Japan alongside the Switch, PlayStation and PC release.

The Japanese release will include standard and premium physical options (with the fancier one including a copy of the game, a scale plastic kit and an acrylic stand set):

This title was previously targeting a 2025 launch, after it was delayed in September 2024. So hopefully the wait will finally be over early next year. If we hear any updates about the local release date or window, we'll let you know.

Original Story: Remember how R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos by Granzilla was meant to be coming to the Switch this year? Well, it's now been delayed (again).

In an update during a live stream, the developer announced the title would be arriving on Nintendo's hybrid system in 2025 instead of Fall 2024. No reason was attached to this delay, but the developer has apologised once again.

As previously mentioned, this package will contain the turn-based strategy tactical RPG's R-Type Tactics (Command in the West) and R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate. You can find out more about these releases in our existing coverage.