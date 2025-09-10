The Pokémon Company has been building excitement for Pokémon Legends: Z-A with new Mega Evolution reveals.

Now, after the latest teaser video, Mega Malamar has been officially revealed. Its psychic power overflows from its body, emitting a bright glow and amplifying its hypnotic abilities. Here's a bit more about it, courtesy of the official game site:

"With its enlarged brain and enhanced psychic power, this Dark- and Psychic-type Pokémon can overwrite the personalities and memories of others. Its hypnotic skills are sure to make this a difficult Pokémon to deal with."

This latest Mega Evolution follows the recent reveal of Mega Victreebel and Mega Hawlucha. Plenty of other Mega Evolution Pokémon will also feature in this upcoming release, due out next month for the Switch and Switch 2 on 16th October 2025.