The Nintendo news app Nintendo Today! has been updated to Version 2.0.0 this week and it adds a new theme, additional language and more.

Version History

2.0 Sep 12, 2025 The Kirby™ theme has been added. Additional languages are supported: English (European), Spanish (European), Korean, and Traditional Chinese. The app is now available in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

As highlighted by OatmealDome on social media, there's also "special features" for Nintendo Live 2025 Tokyo:

"Special features were also added for Nintendo Live 2025 TOKYO attendees. Interestingly, the app verifies that you are physically present in the venue and locks the features if you are not. It does this by listening for an inaudible sound-wave signal that is broadcast inside."

https://x.com/OatmealDome/status/1966318114582224922