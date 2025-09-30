Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

The Nintendo Music app for Switch Online subscribers has received all sorts of themed music in recent weeks and months, and now to add to this, Nintendo has released the Princess Peach: Showtime! album on the service.

Princess Peach: Showtime! originally made its debut on the Switch in March last year. According to Nintendo, this album contains 73 tracks and has a runtime of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Once again, you'll need an active Switch Online subscription and access to the mobile app, which can be downloaded on iOS or Android. If you want to find out more about this particular game, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life.