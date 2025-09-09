Golden Sun: The Lost Age
Nintendo's weekly update for the Nintendo Music app has arrived, and this time it adds the soundtrack from the RPG Golden Sun: The Lost Age.

Nintendo and Camelot released this sequel on the Game Boy Advance in 2002/03. The album contains 94 tracks and has a runtime of 3 hours and 23 minutes. Here's Nintendo's official social media update:

The original Golden Sun soundtrack was added to the Nintendo Music service earlier this year. It added 54 tracks and has a runtime of 1 hour and 56 minutes.

Both of these titles are also available via the Switch Online + Expansion GBA service. To listen to music on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active Switch Online membership.

