Nickelodeon has been quite active in the realm of video games recently with announcements for SpongeBob and even collaborations with Sonic, and now to add to this it's teaming up with Limited Run Games to release a retro collection.

The 'Nickelodeon Splat Pack' will feature multiple retro games in one package and includes Aaahhh!!! Real Monsters (MEGA + Super 16-bit), Nickelodeon G.U.T.S (Super 16-bit), and Rocko's Modern Life: Spunky's Dangerous Day.

This package will include modern features like the ability to rewind and save and load games on the fly.

A physical release has also been confirmed via Limited Run, with the standard edition starting at $34.99. The classic edition will set you back $69.99 and the collector's edition is available for $129.99. Pre-orders open on 19th September 2025.

A release date hasn't been announced yet, so when we hear more, we'll let you know. You can view the trailer on YouTube.