Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is heading to the Switch 2 on 22nd February 2026, finally letting both fans and newcomers experience Square Enix's ambitious reimagining on a Nintendo console since its initial release in 2020. Not only that, but the entire remake trilogy, including Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and an as-yet untitled third entry, is also bound for the Switch 2.

If you happen to be a complete newcomer to FF7 (or indeed Final Fantasy in general) then you might be pleased to know that Square Enix is introducing a whole bunch of difficulty / progression features to the Switch 2 version to make the game much (much) easier.

This isn't just a case of making enemies weaker or giving you more experience points, though. No no – much like the re-release of the original Final Fantasy VII on Switch, you can effectively break the game by giving yourself unlimited HP, MP, Limit Gauge, and ATB Gauge. Oh, and you can also deal 9,999 damage with every attack, if you wish.

So let's go over exactly how Square Enix breaks it down:

- HP is always full - your HP is at its maximum value at all times. Even when hit by an enemy, your HP won’t go down. Instant death is also removed (sorry Tonberries!) - MP is always full - your MP is always at its maximum value. Sling out spells with wild abandon! - Limit gauge is always full - the Limit gauge is at maximum when you enter battle, and using powerful Limit Breaks won’t deplete it. - ATB gauge is always full - your ATB gauge is always maxed out, so you can unleash abilities as much as you want without restriction! - Damage dealt is always 9999 - with this set on, you’ll do maximum damage with every attack. No boss can stand against you!

It's worth reiterating that these are completely optional, so if you want to experience Final Fantasy VII Remake as intended, then you can just ignore these. But for those who might be struggling or simply want to enjoy the story, then it's great to have options.