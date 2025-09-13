Apart from the cost of the new Super Mario Galaxy pack, one other talking point following the latest Direct is the pricing of the new Kirby Air Riders amiibo.

As highlighted by Nintendo Everything, these new figures will reportedly be Nintendo's "most expensive amiibo ever". To reiterate, it means fans will apparently have to fork out more than they've ever previously had to for first-party amiibo. One difference compared to your regular amiibo is the swappable base.

A single Kirby Air Riders figure will set you back $50 USD (or your regional equivalent), or if you want to pick up both the Kirby and Waddle Dee figures, you'll be looking at a total cost of $100! Retailer listings with these same prices attached have already gone live in the US.

Nintendo also noted during the Direct how it would have "more Kirby Air Riders amiibo updates" to share in the future.

The same broadcast this week confirmed new amiibo for the Super Mario Galaxy bundle as well as Metroid Prime 4. Fortunately, the amiibo for these games are slightly less expensive. Samus and her new bike is priced at $40, while standalone versions of Samus and Slyux are $30 each. As for the Galaxy amiibo (Mario & Rosalina), they'll be $40 each.