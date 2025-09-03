If you've ever played Mega Man and thought "hmm, this is great, but what if I could hook up with the Robot Masters?", then you're in luck. Radiant Starlets is a new title from developer Buster X Buster, and it's looking to combine that classic side-scrolling action gameplay with some intriguing dating sim elements.

The game is targeting a release on the Switch 2, with a Kickstarter campaign now live with 28 days remaining at the time of writing. The developers are looking for a total of CA$ 100,000, which roughly converts to just under £50,000, but a whole bunch of stretch goals have also been detailed should funding surpass expectations. These include a Boss Rush Mode, hard difficulty setting, a secret extra date, and more.

So essentially, you'll be able to choose which 'Starlet' you want to pursue from eight main stages. When you eventually encounter a Starlet, you'll have the choice to either fight them or date them. If you choose the latter, you'll need to complete a minigame unique to each character. Successfully doing so will then essentially recruit the Starlet to accompany you on further playthroughs, introducing fresh power ups and unique endings.

With some beautiful HD2D-inspired visuals, this one is looking really cool. We'll definitely keep a close eye on the Kickstarter campaign over the coming days and weeks.

Let's check out the key features: