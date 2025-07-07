Mega Man is one of the most recognisable video game characters out there. And while Capcom's beloved Blue Bomber hasn't had a brand new game since 2018's Mega Man 11, the Japanese developer insists that he's "one of our most important IPs".

At Capcom's 46th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Q&A, the company was asked directly about plans it has for the Mega Man series.

The response is, predictably, a little vague, but Capcom acknowledges Mega Man's importance. "The Mega Man series is one of our most important IPs, and we are continuously considering ways to develop it further," the notes state.

However, as for the future of the series, there's nothing to report: "we do not have any additional

information we can share at this time."

It's not as if Capcom has forgotten about Mega Man, of course; we got the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, a compilation of the GBA grid-based RPGs from the 2000s, in 2023, and Mega Man X DiVE is playable offline on mobiles.

But the fact that it's been more than seven years since a mainline Mega Man game is a little bit of a sting for fans, surely. But Mega Man 11 is also the series' best-selling game, and it reached the 2 million milestone earlier this year.

Capcom at least is aware of the character's popularity worldwide, and told shareholders that, regarding merchandise "we receive a particularly high volume of inquiries about the Mega Man series from overseas markets" and that the company "will continue to focus on expanding this business further."



If you want some Mega Man action on your Switch 2, you can obviously dig out those Legacy Collections, but if you have Street Fighter 6, you can actually play one of the NES games in-game there.

Let us know if you're desperate for a new Mega Man game in the comments.