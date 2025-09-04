The latest boxed charts from Japan are now in courtesy of Famitsu, and gosh, this week was absolutely full of new releases.
For us, perhaps the most notable launch was Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar for the Switch and Switch 2. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater might have claimed the top spot, but combined sales for Grand Bazaar put it just above Konami's flagship remake at 64,734. The same can be said for Super Robot Wars Y too, which managed a total of 91,500 across Switch and PS5.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World also made its debut, coming in at number 7 with a total of 12,174 sales.
Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:
Hardware this week is a familiar story, with only the Xbox Series X Digital Edition moving up one place. Everything else remains the same, but sales are slightly up from last week across the board, so good stuff all 'round.
Combined Switch 1 sales this week total 20,589, while PS5 managed a total of 8,304.
Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:
Even getting the number 1 spot, PS5 couldn't surpass the wee wittle Switch Lite.
So happy for Grand Bazaar. Such an excellent remake that's become my go-to game for the hour before I go to bed.
Grand Bazaar is DAMN good, I'm only in summer of the first year but it's incredible how alive that little place feels and how engaging the mechanics in the game turned out.
Love to see Delta, Super Robot Wars Y and Grand Bazaar on the podium (and the latter two also in 5th and 6th thanks to being released also on other platforms) and even more so selling that well!
Also happy for Mario Kart World in 4th, Forgotten Land in 7th (wish it sold better, but I bet there are many who already have it on Switch and so at most will get the upgrade just like me), Bananza in 8th (wish this sold better as well and unfortunately it's not just because there's an upgrade in this case) and of course when it comes to the hardware Switch 2 at the top and selling that much followed by Switch, especially the OLED one!
Story of Seasons Grand Bazaar is probably the best farming game in the last 15 years that isn't Stardew Valley and the best one since Stardew Valley.
It's so so good.
Happy for Grand Bazaar's success, it does look good. I expected Kirby to sell a lot better though 🤣.
Very deserved. I've played a few Story of Seasons games and this one is easily the best. It's so much fun to play and looks so lovely too.
Several new titles made the list this week.
Trying NOT to buy grand bazaar but the cowies…
