The latest boxed charts from Japan are now in courtesy of Famitsu, and gosh, this week was absolutely full of new releases.

For us, perhaps the most notable launch was Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar for the Switch and Switch 2. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater might have claimed the top spot, but combined sales for Grand Bazaar put it just above Konami's flagship remake at 64,734. The same can be said for Super Robot Wars Y too, which managed a total of 91,500 across Switch and PS5.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World also made its debut, coming in at number 7 with a total of 12,174 sales.

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (25th - 31st Aug) Total Unit Sales 1 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater PS5 63,585 NEW 2

Super Robot Wars Y Switch 60,531 NEW 3 Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Switch 46,586 NEW 4 Mario Kart World Switch 2 35,185 1,655,926 5 Super Robot Wars Y PS5 30,969 NEW 6 Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Switch 2 18,148 NEW 7 Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World Switch 2 12,174 NEW 8 Donkey Kong Bananza Switch 2 10,440 286,119 9 Lost Soul Aside PS5 7,374 NEW 10 Minecraft Switch 7,344 3,989,908

Hardware this week is a familiar story, with only the Xbox Series X Digital Edition moving up one place. Everything else remains the same, but sales are slightly up from last week across the board, so good stuff all 'round.

Combined Switch 1 sales this week total 20,589, while PS5 managed a total of 8,304.

Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position Console Unit Sales (25th - 31st Aug) Lifetime Unit Sales 1 Switch 2

41,957

1,934,080

2



Switch OLED 10,817

9,154,109 3

Switch Lite 6,680

6,649,369

4

PlayStation 5

4,915

5,749,227

5

Switch 3,092 20,142,002

6

PlayStation 5 Pro 2,437

243,633

7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition 952

985,382

8

Xbox Series X 271

321,964

9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition 60 21,396 10

Xbox Series S 58

339,407

11

PlayStation 4

16 7,929,872



What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know down below.


