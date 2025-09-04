Grand Bazaar
The latest boxed charts from Japan are now in courtesy of Famitsu, and gosh, this week was absolutely full of new releases.

For us, perhaps the most notable launch was Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar for the Switch and Switch 2. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater might have claimed the top spot, but combined sales for Grand Bazaar put it just above Konami's flagship remake at 64,734. The same can be said for Super Robot Wars Y too, which managed a total of 91,500 across Switch and PS5.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World also made its debut, coming in at number 7 with a total of 12,174 sales.

Here's a closer look at this week's top 10:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (25th - 31st Aug) Total Unit Sales
1

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

PS5

 63,585 NEW
2

Super Robot Wars Y

Switch

 60,531

NEW
3

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Switch

 46,586 NEW
4 Mario Kart World

Switch 2

35,185

 1,655,926
5

Super Robot Wars Y

PS5

30,969

NEW
6

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar

Switch 2

 18,148 NEW
7

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World

Switch 2

 12,174 NEW
8

Donkey Kong Bananza

Switch 2

 10,440 286,119
9

Lost Soul Aside

PS5

 7,374

NEW
10

Minecraft

Switch

 7,344

3,989,908

Hardware this week is a familiar story, with only the Xbox Series X Digital Edition moving up one place. Everything else remains the same, but sales are slightly up from last week across the board, so good stuff all 'round.

Combined Switch 1 sales this week total 20,589, while PS5 managed a total of 8,304.

Here's the rundown of this week's hardware chart:

Position Console Unit Sales (25th - 31st Aug) Lifetime Unit Sales
1 Switch 2
 41,957
 1,934,080
2

Switch OLED

 10,817

9,154,109
3

Switch Lite

 6,680
 6,649,369
4
 PlayStation 5
 4,915
 5,749,227
5

Switch

3,092

 20,142,002
6

PlayStation 5 Pro

 2,437
 243,633
7

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

 952
 985,382
8

Xbox Series X

 271
 321,964
9

Xbox Series X Digital Edition

60

21,396
10

Xbox Series S

 58
 339,407
11
 PlayStation 4

16

 7,929,872

