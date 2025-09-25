Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube835k

Ahead of her debut on 15th October 2025, C. Viper gets the spotlight with a brand new gameplay trailer for Street Fighter 6.

Available as part of the Year 3 Ultimate / Character Pass, C. Viper (or Crimson Viper) was originally introduced to the series in the 2008 entry Street Fighter IV. She retains her signature moves such as Burning Kick, Thunder Dash, Knuckled Pursuit, and Seismic Hammer. A brand new move called Focus Force has also been introduced, allowing you to bring up a protective barrier before launching your counterattack.

In addition to her standard outfit, C. Viper will also boast her Street Fighter IV attire for those who want to inject a bit of nostalgia into their gaming. As for the new outfit, Capcom has provided two pieces of artwork in its recent blog to give you a good glimpse at Viper in all her glory.

In addition to a brand new character, the Year 3 Pass also introduces an extra outfit for Zangief. This is based directly on Mech Zangie-F from Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, though its overall design has been updated accordingly for this new release. It looks pretty awesome.





The Street Fighter 6 version is upgraded with a sleek design to pummel your enemies with. Get it on October 15! Zangief's Outfit 4 is the fan-favorite Mech Zangie-F! 🤖The Street Fighter 6 version is upgraded with a sleek design to pummel your enemies with. Get it on October 15! pic.twitter.com/jHN0eElTzK September 24, 2025

The additional outfit will be available on 15th October alongside C. Viper, but that's not all. Owners of the Year 3 Pass can also look forward to two addition characters in the coming months: Alex and Ingrid.